Barhale picked for Barnsley sewer diversion

A CGI showing the The Glass Works, Barnsley town centre’s regeneration development

Barhale will carry out a critical sewer diversion at Kendray Street on the northeastern side of the £200m scheme.

The project involves 60 metres of tunnelling work under the city centre.

Main contractor on The Glass Works project is Henry Boot Construction, working for Barnsley Council and development manager Queensberry.

The £2m sewer diversion programme is needed to move on with the retail and leisure phase of development –25 shops, a 13-screen cinema, bowling alley, restaurants and cafes, and a 500 plus-space car park. The previous phase of the project included a new library and a refurbishment of the old market buildings.

Barhale project manager Nick Smith explained that the team will bring in a tunnel boring machine to install 60 metres of 1200mm diameter new concrete sewer.

“The location is quite severely constrained,” he said. “Effectively it’s hemmed in by the development and a railway line to the East at Kendray Street. Our approach enables the development construction to continue at the same time reducing some of the logistic challenges and means we can keep costs down and complete more quickly.”

