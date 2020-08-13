Barhale promotes BCS manager

James Mulchinock

Barhale Construction Services Ltd (BCS Group) supports its parent company with the manufacture of steel fabrications and signage, and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

James Mulchinock moves up from being general manager to director of BCS after going above and beyond during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Originally from Leeds, he joined Barhale as a plant co-ordinator in 1995 before moving across to BCS Group in 2005. He holds qualifications in logistics and business from Ashbridge Management College.

Barhale chairman Dennis Curran explained how James Mulchinock and his team’s diversification of BCS’s offering has helped the business develop.

“We operate in a fast-changing environment and James has been instrumental in making sure that BCS Group evolves to meet the needs both of Barhale and its direct clients,” he said. “Nowhere recently is this better evidenced in how his team developed a packaged response to the Covid-19 challenge. Since the start of the crisis they have sourced equipment and produced thousands of bespoke signs, which are helping keep workers safe across the country.

“I am delighted with this appointment both in recognition of the continued hard work and enthusiasm that James has shown throughout his time at Barhale and also because it is a great example of our long-term development approach which creates opportunities and rewards talent within the business.”

