Barhale recruits former BAM Nuttall chief

Steve Fox

Steve Fox retired from BAM Nuttall at the end of May 2020 after more than 30 years with the Dutch-owned contractor and a decade as chief executive.

Barhale chairman Dennis Curran said: “Steve’s track record speaks for itself but at its heart lies a commitment to promoting strong ethical values and collaborative behaviours. By identifying and encouraging talent from within he has been able to foster a reputation for innovation and new solutions – not least in developing an end-to-end direct delivery model. That approach aligns closely with our own and we welcome the additional thinking he will undoubtedly bring.

“He is a champion of training and development programmes and, like us at Barhale, was early to advocate the importance of wellbeing and occupational health alongside robust health and safety measures. He will be a great fit with the Barhale team.”

Steve Fox was equally enthusiastic. “Barhale is a business with many of the qualities I admire,” he said. “The longstanding commitment to direct employment and self-delivery together with encouraging and supporting individual development has created a very special sense of common purpose and personal responsibility. They have clearly provided the strong foundations on which the business is based. I am looking forward very much to working with the team.”

