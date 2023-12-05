Barhale renews fleet

Five of the new Hitachi excavators

BCS has purchased six ZX135US-7 and four ZX225US-7 machines to add to its excavator hire fleet. These models weight in at 14 and 25 tonnes respectively.

This order follows the arrival of 26 Kubota mini-excavators earlier this year which, together with a forthcoming replacement and expansion of the small and medium-sized commercial vehicle fleet, will bring the company’s total investment in new plant and equipment to almost £6m this year.

Each of the Hitachi machines is being fitted with human form recognition cameras and the Digital Thumbs Up system pioneered by Safety Shield Global. [See Barhale fits thumbs up signs to excavators.]

The human form recognition system uses artificial intelligence to identify when a when a person has stepped too close to the machine, providing an audible alert to the person in the zone and also to the driver.

BCS head of hire Steve Day, who has led the investment programme, said: “We have a double priority at BCS Group: to ensure that we are making available to hirers the most up-to-date and well-equipped machines and to make sure that their spec also reflects the latest developments to ensure that sites and operators are kept as safe as possible.”

