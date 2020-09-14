Barhale secures £22m Thames Water tunnels and aqueducts work

Under the Thames Water Tunnels & Aqueducts Programme, Barhale will carry out monitoring and maintenance on 35km of ring main tunnels and a further 9km of raw water tunnels. Associated works include the refurbishment of four high integrity valves (HIVs) and relining a 1.8km length of the 2.5-metre inlet and outlet tunnels for the QEII Reservoir at Walton-on-Thames.

The contract forms part of Thames Waters plans for asset management period seven (AMP7), which is the five-year price control period running to 31st March 2025.

The TWRM is an 80km long, 2.5-metre diameter tunnel built between 1988 and 1994 to take water from five treatment works and transfer flows via pumping stations housed in shafts along the route. It is a major part of London’s water supply infrastructure and carries an average daily flow of 300m gigalitres – a little under one-sixth of the capital’s daily demand.

Barhale southern region director Phil Cull said: “Under AMP6 we worked closely with the Thames Water team to refurbish 19 of the 22 shafts. It’s meant that we have gained insights and knowledge of working across the Ring Main that is second-to-none. We are very pleased that experience has been recognised by Thames Water and to be given the go-ahead on this important programme of works.

“The TWRM and the raw water tunnels are absolutely critical pieces of infrastructure for London and the scale of the task cannot be underestimated. To put it in perspective, one element of the programme of works will be the replacement of all of the grout hole caps along 27km of tunnel – a total of 217,000 at around eight per metre.”

Mark Grimshaw, water production manager for Thames Water, said: “Providing a reliable and safe supply of water to our customers is a top priority for us so it’s vital we have the right people working with us to look after the infrastructure that makes it possible. We’re glad to once again have Barhale on board to maintain and improve such key pieces of our London network.”

