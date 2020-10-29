Barhale wins i54 project brief from Amey

The i54 business park is being expanded

Awarded by main contractor Amey, Barhale’s programme of works includes the construction of a foul water drainage pumping station and associated M&E apparatus located in a purpose-built 10-metre deep, 5-metre diameter pit sunk into rock.

Its construction as an underpinned shaft will provide the safest and most cost-effective solution, Barhale said.

To minimise impact on the local environment, the installation of associated sewer and pumping main pipework will be carried out using a mixture of open cut and directional drilling techniques.

Contract completion is expected in early 2021.

The western extension of the 98-hectare i54 business park will release an additional 100,000 square metres of development land adjacent to the M54 motorway on the border between the City of Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire. Occupiers of the existing development include MOOG Aerospace, Eurofins Scientific and Jaguar Land Rover.

Barhals regional manager James Ingamells said: “The i54 Business Park is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and prestigious projects in the region and one which is already attracting an international reputation. As a locally head-quartered business we are proud to be involved and very aware of the impact that the development has had to date in terms of regeneration, attracting investment and creating jobs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk