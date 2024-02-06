Barhale wins more London water mains renewal

Barhale has been awarded the Victoria Station trunk main replacement contract

The two new contract bring the total value of works Barhale has been awarded under the Thames Water’s AMP7 conditional allowance trunk main scheme to £24.8m.

The Victoria Station trunk main replacement and the Eversholt Street mains replacement (by Euston Station) join the recently announced Fortis Green trunk main replacement that Barhale is carrying out as part of Thames Water’s programme of AMP7 upgrades across London.

At Victoria Station, Barhale will rehabilitate more than a kilometre of a 30-inch cast iron water main. Work is divided into two sections: 609 metres between Eaton Square and Victoria Street and a further 412 metres at Wilton Road to a point immediately south of its crossing with Warwick Way.

The majority of the existing main will be sliplined with 710mm SDR17 polyethylene pipe. Short open cut sections will be required at launch and reception pits and connection locations. At these points the original pipe will be replaced with 600mm nominal bore ductile iron pipework.

At Eversholt Street near Euston Station, Barhale will rehabilitate a 660 metre length of 16-inch cast iron water main also using a combination of opencut and slip lining using 355mm SDR17 polyethylene pipe.

Shane Gorman, Barhale’s water director for the southern region, explained how the busy nature of both locations had influenced the engineering solution.

“These are two of the most important rail gateways to the capital with thousands of passengers travelling through every hour,” he said. “Also, around each site, the roads are very busy so it has been important to develop an approach that would not only protect future water supply in each area, but one which also minimises the impact to the local communities, businesses and rail and road users.

“Our engineers will use a number of launch and reception pits to slipline the existing water main. This means we will be able to avoid the large-scale disruption that can be caused by continuous trenches and deliver a faster, better result. We will also reduce environmental impact in comparison with traditional open-cut methods.”

Handover and commissioning is expected at Eversholt Street in spring of 2024 and at Victoria Station towards the end of 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk