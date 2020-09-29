Bauer up for billionaire's basement challenge

Bauer at work in Audley Square

Main contractor Careys Civil Engineering has awarded Bauer Technologies a contract to construct the basement secant walls and bearing piles for a residential development off Audley Square in Mayfair.

When complete, the development for Caudwell Properties will provide 29 private residential units and mixed-use facilities, including gym, swimming pools and spa, as well as courtyard garden and terraces, with car and cycle parking spaces provided.

Bauer Technologies needs to install: 254 linear metres of 880/780mm secant wall (217 male and 217 female piles); and 95 bearings piles of 1200mm, 1350mm and 1680mm diameter, of which 13 will be temporary plunge columns and 11 permanent plunge columns.

Bauer will also have to undertake pile removal and obstruction coring through an existing car-park slab to facilitate the construction of the new basement and bearing piles.

Bauer started on the project in mid-September 2020 and is scheduled to run for seven months.

Michael Jones, managing director of Bauer Technologies, said: “Basement projects are always challenging, requiring our teams to work in difficult and restricted access locations. To be awarded this contract is further a vote of confidence for Bauer Technologies’ knowledge and experience of working successfully on basement projects, which will be further showcased on this prestigious Mayfair development.”

