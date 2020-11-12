Beard to build Signature retirement homes

CGI of the planned retirement home in Farnham Common

Signature Senior Lifestyle has appointed Beard to build new developments in Caversham, Berkshire and in Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire.

Both expected to be completed in 2022, providing care homes and assisted living communities for elderly people in need of nursing, respite or dementia care.

The Caversham home will have 86 apartments over four floors, split across a sloping site. Communal facilities will include a café, restaurant, cinema, lounge areas, activity room, a pub, spa bathrooms, hair salon and therapy room.

Farnham Common will also offer assisted living and nursing in 74 en-suite studio-style bedrooms, with the same range of facilities.

“Beard was selected because we have shared values and they can deliver the high quality environment that Signature residents expect,” said Wayne Pryce, group development director for Signature.

Beard director Pat Hughes said that the care sector was an important market for Beard. He likes the look of these particular buildings. “The excellence in design of the buildings and their positioning in their surroundings at both sites makes these homes particularly attractive,” he said.

