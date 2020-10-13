Belgian JV wins UAE port expansion

The design-and-build contract for the Dibba Bulk Handling Terminal includes dredging and the construction of breakwaters, a quay wall and port infrastructure. Besix’s share of the 19-month contract.will be carried out by Six Construct, its entity operating in the Middle East.

Dibba is the second-largest city of the emirate of Fujairah, located along the Gulf of Oman.

The expansion plans are part of PoF’s strategy to increase the port’s bulk handling capacity and operational efficiency, as well as improve the quality of its service.

The contract consists of dredging the navigation channel and port basin, reclamation and shore protection, as well as constructing breakwaters, a 765m-long quay wall, foundations for ship loader rails, port infrastructure and creating utilities and aids to navigation. The fishing harbour will be relocated in the process.

Yasser Laroussi Ben Asker, operations manager marine works Middle East at Six Construct: “Six Construct is very pleased and honoured to partner with the Port of Fujairah, as part of our decades-long history in the Emirate. The history of Six Construct and the port of Fujairah are very connected. Besix’s entity in the Middle East helped on several occasions to extend the port infrastructure. We share the same values in aspiring to create long-term partnerships to support the Emirate’s development goals, and we are investing in a long and prosperous relationship.”

Stefan Moens, area manager Middle East at Jan De Nul Group: “We build on many years of experience in the UAE and this award confirms the Port of Fujairah’s satisfaction with our previous port expansion projects executed in the region. We are very proud to be appointed as a trusted partner for the delivery of these works, moreover, in consortium with Besix, another company with Belgian roots.”

