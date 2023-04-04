Belgians to build Gabon bridges

Besix and Matiere have previously built steel bridges in neighbouring Cameroon

The Besix-MBB consortium will design and build the 200 metre-long steel bridge over the Abanga river in Ebel, a city located on the main Transgabonese road.

The two 200 metre-long flyovers in the capital, Libreville, will improve traffic flow and the four pedestrian bridges will provide safe access over the main road for people to access schools and markets.

Besix will be in charge of all civil works and French steelwork fabricator Matiere, through its Belgian subsidiary MBB, will supply all of the steel structures.

Besix’ country manager for Gabon, Paul Callebaut, said: “We are proud to carry out this project which will have a fundamental impact on traffic flow and the safety of pedestrians in the regions concerned and be favourable to the region’s and country’s economy.

“For this major infrastructure project, the Republic of Gabon can count on the great design capabilities of Besix and our partner Matiere, notably in finding a competitive alternative design solution to the cable-stayed bridge solution. Our teams are now looking forward to bringing this new project to life in Gabon with our partner Matiere/MBB and delivering it to the Gabon authorities."

Besix and Matiere have previously worked in partnership to design and build the Pont de l’Enfance bridge and the Mungo bridge in Cameroon.

