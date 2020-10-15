Bennet hands Kane £22.5m of M&E

Kane will deliver the design and build M&E contracts at Millbrook Park Phase 6B, Rome House and Buckle Street.

Works at the largest of the three projects for Kane, Millbrook Park Phase 6B, consists of the full MEP installation at the residential project comprising 257 apartments across two blocks.

The 18-month contract includes the low temperature hot water (LTHW) requirements, served from a site-wide district heating network, with an intake plantroom within each block.

Each block has a basement car where Kane will install a mechanical smoke extract system. The flats for private sale will have underfloor heating; the social and Intermediate ones get radiators.

The Rome House contract, which will take approximately 16 months to complete, includes the full MEP installation for 142 flats contained within three cores. These works forms part of phase one of the proposed multi-phased development. Kane will use its in-house prefabrication facility to provide offsite solutions for the energy centre and utility pods on the project.

Buckle Street is a 104-bedroom hotel project that includes the MEP installation over 11 floors of the building. Work during the seven-month programme ranges from security and fire systems to plumbing and air conditioning.

Kane managing director Cathal McMullan said: “Securing these contracts further strengthens our relationship with Bennett Construction and showcases our ability as a forward-thinking M&E Contractor. Utilising our in-house prefabrication facility, we have offered off-site construction solutions. Early contractor involvement was crucial to ensure a robust and comprehensive design from the outset.”

