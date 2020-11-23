Bennie Equipment jumps forward for electric JCB telehandler

The JCB 525-60E

The new machine, purchased through dealer Watling JCB, is expected to join Bennie’s hire fleet in late January 2021.

The JCB 525-60E has been redesigned with new running gear powered by a 96v lithium-ion battery pack.

The onboard charger can recharge the telehandler overnight from a standard 230 volt 16 amp outlet. The JCB Fast Charge remote three phase charger allows for an 80% charge in 60 minutes or full recharge from empty to full in two-and-a-half hours.

Bennie Equipment managing director Jason McNally said: “Many companies see lithium-ion powered equipment as the future. We have seen demand continue to grow as many of our customers have already taken fleets of lithium-ion powered forklift trucks. All feedback from our customers has been positive and we are seeing many more enquiries on how to change from gas, diesel and even electric (lead acid) powered vehicles.

“I think the uptake for lithium-ion started very slowly due to the cost… but the industry now seems to be looking at things differently and realising the lifetime costs of equipment rather than just headline pricing. Unlike lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries require no maintenance and can charge up to eight times faster than lead acid – they can charge to 80% in 60 mins.”

He continued: “We did look at other options that were also very impressive but we have seen the journey JCB have been on with lithium-ion, they have already built the E-tech mini excavator, so we have confidence in the their battery technology. When we then factor in JCB as perhaps one of the best-known brands of telehandler in the world and it made our choice very easy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk