Wed October 21 2020

Bidding opens for £190m Area 3 maintenance

9 hours Highways England has published the contract notice for its Area 3 asset delivery maintenance and response (M&R) contract.

The contract is expected to be worth between £150m and £190m to the winning contractor over the eight-year term. It is being procured under the organisation’s new asset delivery model.

Highways England is looking for a contractor to provide and undertake all cyclical and routine maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery on the all-purpose trunk roads and motorways within its Area 3. This is Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire and part of Buckinghamshire, but not including the M25.

Current maintenance contract for Are 3 is Kier Highways, which secured a three-year extension in 2018.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at: highways.bravosolution.co.uk/web/login.shtml

