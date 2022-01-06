Bidding set to start for £500m Airdrie hospital

It has published a prior information notice, inviting businesses to register their interest in the £500m project.

University Hospital Monklands has greatly exceeded its design life which poses many operational and financial challenges, said NHS Lanarkshire. In early 2016, it announced its intention to replace or refurbish the current facilities.

A site at Wester Moffat, Airdrie, was confirmed as the preferred location for the new hospital in January 2021 following option appraisals and extensive public consultation.

The objective of the prior information notice is to invite those organisations who are potential design and delivery partners to engage in a pre-procurement consultation ahead of the formal procurement launch. The notice can be viewed in TCI’s construction contract leads section.

