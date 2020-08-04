Big shed win for GMI

The development on Maple Road, Tankersley will have 12-metre eaves, a 50-metre yard, 12 dock level loading doors, two ground level loading doors, 23 HGV spaces, 80 car parking spaces, fitted office accommodation and up to 1MVA power supply.

GMI divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “GMI continues to make great strides in terms of securing projects in the industrial/distribution sector and we are delighted to have been awarded this contract by Rula Developments.

“This project represents the sixth logistics/industrial contract we have either completed or been awarded so far during 2020, totalling approximately 850,000 sq ft, which is a tremendous achievement for GMI in spite of these challenging times we are in.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk