BIM cams for builders

Hard hat cameras relay data to update project plans automatically

Buildots is an Israeli artificial intelligence construction technology firm that has arrived in the UK, opening an office in London.

Buildots incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D computer vision technologies to provide on-site project teams with a platform that tracks activity and progress. Its developers claim that this “optimises subcontractor productivity, increases on-site efficiency and reduces time and costs”.

The system works by site workers wearing a 360-degree camera on their hard hats during weekly or daily site walks, which records data. This data is uploaded, analysed using Buildots’ patent pending algorithms and compared with the project’s planned status. Project dashboards are then updated with latest status reports, 360 degrees site images and insights on any design or schedule discrepancies. Notifications of this information are then sent to relevant project team members.

The system’s integration with BIM creates ‘a dynamic digital twin’ of the construction site, allowing continuous synchronisation.

The system safeguards data protection as the cameras do not record sound but personal data from videos such as people does need to be cleared before they are processed.

Buildots CEO and co-founder Roy Danon said: “We see Buildots as the catalyst for digitalising construction projects and optimising BIM on every construction site in the UK. We believe it's a real game changer compared to any existing approach or solutions. There are multiple reality capture technologies for construction in the market, but none are process centric enough - either due to their approach or technological abilities – to actually affect the productivity of the construction process.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk