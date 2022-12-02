BIM tags for doors

Tagging a door in the factory with its QR code giving access to product data and inspection/service log

Assa Abloy’s Openings Studio building information modelling (BIM) software is described as “a cloud-based, custom configuration tool for the creation, visualisation, modification, and management of door openings”.

The Openings Studio Mobile App allows users to manage buildings and design, build and maintain doors – from product concept to product care.

Every door logged in Openings Studio is automatically assigned a unique asset tag, which can be affixed to the door as either a QR code or RFID tag, giving access to the door data, including installation, inspection and service history.

The asset tag functionality enables direct access from the Mobile App to information such as product specification, hardware schedule, product information, inspection reports, digital images, and change management tracking.

Assa Abloy managing director Brian Sofley explained: “Dame Judith Hackitt's report outlined the need for a new regulatory framework and an emphasis on the 'golden thread approach', providing transparency of information and an audit trail all the way through the life cycle of a building.

“Openings Studio has been created with this in mind, and our new mobile application and QR code and RFID asset tagging system enables direct access to door details, including installation, inspection and service history, which helps ensure accountability and a holistic approach.”

