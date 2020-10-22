B&K to build £70m Salford apartment blocks

The 231,000 sq ft scheme has been designed by architect Sheppard Robson

The two blocks, one of 14 and one of 17 storeys, will provide 280 apartments – 180 for private sale and 100 for share ownership – within the MediaCityUK development.

The developer is Glenbrook, on behalf of Latimer, Clarion Housing Group’s development arm.

The 231,000 sq ft scheme has been designed by architect Sheppard Robson. Bowmer & Kirkland is expected to complete construction in 2022.

The build-for-sale element is being delivered in partnership with MediaCityUK and is being built on a former surface car park. MediaCityUK is a joint venture partnership between Peel L&P and Legal & General Capital.

Glenbrook director Ian Sherry said: “After acquiring the site in March this year, the construction contract was fully procured during lockdown. This is reflective of how well the key partners and project team have worked together to get this scheme to site and for us to start our first development with Latimer on such a positive footing.”

Bowmer & Kirkland regional director Neil Brook said: “We are looking forward to continuing an excellent working relationship that has been forged during the challenging past few months and to be constructing another high-profile scheme at MediaCityUK.”

