B&K to start Manchester spec office scheme

4 Angel Square, designed by SimpsonHaugh

Development and asset manager MEPC has declared its intention to set ‘new benchmarks for sustainable commercial property development’ with 4 Angel Square and will be working with main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland to reduce carbon emissions throughout the construction process.

The build contract has been signed and physical works will start on-site in the next few weeks, with completion due in early 2023.

The 200,000 sq ft office scheme will be an operational net zero carbon building and is recognised as a LETI Pioneer project. On top of securing an EPC A rating for 4 Angel Square, MEPC is also aiming for an Outstanding BREEAM rating, with a minimum rating of Excellent guaranteed, it says.

More than 2,000 people will be able to work at 4 Angel Square once the building is completed.

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC, said: “Commercial real estate was already beginning to see genuinely incorporating sustainability into the design and operation of buildings as being crucial to de-risking and future-proofing assets before Covid-19 struck.

“With widespread public and business support for a true ‘green recovery’ after the pandemic is over, we only expect occupier and investor demand for high quality, sustainable workspace to grow further, which is why we have committed to making 4 Angel Square operationally net zero carbon and raising the standard for sustainable office development.”

Federated Hermes, which recently acquired MEPC, is the investment manager of the NOMA development and manages the 20-acre neighbourhood on behalf of an institutional investor.

Federated Hermes investment management director Stephen Bradley said: “We are confident in the Manchester market, which is why are continuing to develop 4 Angel Square speculatively, and believe Manchester stands to benefit from changes in occupier demands post-coronavirus. While work patterns will undoubtedly change, there will always be demand for well located, high quality, highly sustainable workspace.”

Paul Sykes, North West regional commercial director at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “4 Angel Square will be a landmark office development, setting new benchmarks for sustainability and creating new high-quality workspace that will support Manchester’s recovery. We look forward to working closely with MEPC during the construction phase to reduce carbon emissions and creating employment opportunities for local young and homeless people.”

MEPC and Federated Hermes will look to offset embodied and operational carbon at 4 Angel Square by investing in energy efficient and renewable projects across NOMA as well the wider Federated Hermes portfolio, which includes Wellington Place in Leeds.

The reception area of 4 Angel Square

Designed by Manchester-based architect SimpsonHaugh, 4 Angel Square will sit on the corner of Corporation Street and Miller Street. Gardiner & Theobald is project manager and cost consultant; structural, civil & services engineer is Buro Happold.

The 11-storey office building will have a hotel-style entrance lobby and reception area and a 2,500 sq ft 10th floor roof terrace. On the ground floor, 7,000 sq ft of retail space will be provided and split over two units.

The public square will also connect 4 Angel Square to the planned 2 & 3 Angel Square, which will together deliver 400,000 sq ft of Grade A new-build office space once built.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: “NOMA is playing a crucial role in revitalising a key part of Manchester city centre and today’s announcement is welcome news that will create jobs and drive investment into the city. Cities will need to move quickly to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 and it’s major projects such as this that help drive vital growth - and signals a city that remains attractive for development.”

How NOMA will look

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk