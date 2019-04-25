Black & Veatch wins US wind contract

Black & Veatch will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the 150MW Cardinal Point wind project, which will be located on privately-owned lands in McDonough and Warren Counties.

Black & Veatch has recently reorganised its power business to suit the growing renewable energy market.

“Sustainability and resilience have become market drivers that are reshaping how the industry views the economics of renewable energy,” said Dave Leligdon, global director of Black & Veatch’s renewable energy group. “Growing demand for wind and solar PV and the need to integrate renewable solutions with conventional generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure have changed the dynamics of the power market and are introducing incredible new opportunities.”