Blackpool hotel gets £7m extension

The Hampton By Hilton Hotel in Blackpool

Blackpool’s Hampton By Hilton Hotel is being expanded from 130 bedrooms to 204.

It is also getting a larger kitchen and breakfast area, as well as meeting and business spaces.

Create Construction begins building works on 12th July 2021 with a build programme of 53 weeks.

Create Developments manager Neil Holland said: “The extended capacity and improved facilities at The Hampton By Hilton inBlackpool will help to support the growth and regeneration of the town in both its tourist and business trade, especially after the pandemic and we are so proud to be playing a part in the iconic town’s development and future success.”

Hilton managing director Graham Dodd said: “After opening three years ago, it’s great to see that Hampton by Hilton Blackpool’s success is already prompting significant expansion.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk