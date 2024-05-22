Blackpool seeks developer sought for enterprise zone

Artist's impression of how the area could look when developed

Work to build an £18m road to access the development plots has started and is expected to complete in late 2025, with the land released slightly earlier for construction.

Civil engineering contractor George Cox & Sons is building the access road. Once the road is open, the site will be just five minutes off the M55 motorway.

The site already has planning permission for employment purposes. The development plots, which could cater for units ranging from 15,000 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft, will be available from summer 2025 and will be targeted for industrial and warehouse use, specifically aimed at advanced manufacturing, energy, food and drink production and digital technology sectors.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council cabinet member for ‘levelling up’, said: “The Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is becoming a premier business destination for the northwest, with a number of leading national and international manufacturing companies already located here.

“For developers, we have made great progress on the infrastructure, with power, internet and water being delivered to the site, and a brand-new landscaped access road available next year. With a large element of the risk taken out of the site, this allows a developer to work with us to realise our ambitions of creating more high quality jobs in the local area over the next few years.”

The full expression of interest (EOI) document can be found at www.blackpoolez.com and developers are asked to submit proposals by 1st July 2024.

