Boardroom changes at McLaren

Paul Heather

A management reorganisation at McLaren Construction Group sees group managing director Paul Heather promoted to construction group chief executive and all divisional leaders brought onto the contractor’s board.

Co-founder Kevin Taylor remains chairman.

The move brings the divisional leaders, Midlands & North managing director Gary Cramp and UAE managing director Mark Stephen Hunt, onto the McLaren Construction Group board alongside London & South managing director Darren Gill and Major Projects managing director John Butten. McLaren’s co-founder Phil Pringle takes the new role of vice chairman.

Paul Heather joined McLaren in March 2022 from Sir Robert McAlpine, where he was managing director for London.

“The combined experience of the board ensures the business continues to deliver experience-based construction solutions across target UK and international markets,” the Kevin Taylor said.

“The scale of McLaren requires a strong board bringing together all the key divisions and functions of the business. With longevity on the board provided by Phil, who continues to support the business as vice chairman, we are looking for valuable input to decisions from our latest promotions, Gary and Mark, who have shaped the culture and growth of McLaren, helping make us an integrated and international company, active in key development sectors.”

He added: “In just 18 months, Paul Heather has worked with a strong established team to refine our processes, win high-calibre projects and attract new talent, achieving a step change in the performance of the company.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk