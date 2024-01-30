Boardroom renewal at Balfour Beatty

Gabby Costigan

With effect from 8th March 2024, Gabrielle (Gabby) Costigan will join the board of Balfour Beatty plc as a non-executive director and on 9th May, after the annual general meeting, Stuart Doughty will step down.

Stuart Doughty, now aged 80, has had an illustrious career in the construction industry, having been chief executive of Costain and Hyder Consulting and headed the civil engineering divisions of variously John Laing, Alfred McAlpine and Tarmac.

He has been a non-executive director of Balfour Beatty since 2015.

Gabby Costigan spent 21 years in the Australian army. She was subsequently chief executive of logistics business Linfox International and then of defence contractor BAE Systems Australia before being promoted to her current role of group managing director for business development at BAE Systems and a member of its executive committee.

"From military service to work in the defence industry, I’ve always been motivated by work that makes a meaningful difference,” she said. “I look forward to contributing my leadership and operational experience in support of Balfour Beatty’s very real contribution to global economies and communities.”

