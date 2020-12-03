Bobcat badges Magni rotary telehandlers

Bobcat rotary telehandler

Bobcat-branded rotary telehandlers, made by Magni, will be available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia and the CIS countries.

The new Bobcat rotary telehandler range includes ten Stage V compliant models for the European market, with lifting heights from 18 to 39 metres and lifting capacities from four to seven tonnes. Four Stage IIIA engine powered models will be offered to the Middle East, Africa and Russia/CIS regions with lifting heights up to 25 metres and lifting capacities up to six tonnes.

Olivier Traccucci, Bobcat telehandler senior product manager, said: “Our new rotary telehandler range offers an expanded model selection and increased lifting heights and lifting capacities. The new range offers cutting-edge technology that continues the theme of reinvention that is at the core of our ‘Next is Now’ philosophy. As a result, they offer enhanced 360° performance to create the ultimate tools for even the most complex site handling jobs. A big choice of over 20 attachments and various options also ensures that working at height has never been so versatile, efficient, comfortable and safe.”

The Bobcat rotary telehandler range for Europe comprises 10 models: the TR40.180 (four tonnes/18 metres), TR50.180, TR50.210, TR50.250, TR60.210, TR60.250, TR70.260, TR60.300, TR60.350 and TR60.390 (six tonnes/39 metres).

In Europe, the market for rotary telehandlers has increased over the last five years by 23%, Bobcat said. In 2019, it reached more than 3,000 units for the first time.

Invented in the early 1990s, rotary telehandlers feature a rotating turret and four stabilisers, which enable them to work solidly in place with full operating capacity. The 360° turret rotation allows the machines to handle loads everywhere in the working envelop without needing to move.

