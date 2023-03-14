Bode Contracting to build £50m Silk Yard scheme in Derby

The Silk Yard is designed by Corstorphine & Wright

Elevate Property Group, which is responsible for the Trent Bridge Quays development in Nottingham, has selected Leicestershire-based Bode Contracting to build The Silk Yard, comprising 258 city centre apartments.

Phase 1 of The Silk Yard will provide 94 apartments on the corner of John Street and Castleward Boulevard, with the second release planned to include 164 properties in a five and seven-storey building on the adjacent site.

The Silk Yard, designed by architect Corstorphine & Wright, is Elevate’s first project in Derby. The 1.55-acre site that was once a manufacturing sawmill.

Bode Contracting will start work this month and the construction of the three apartment blocks will take two years to complete.

Elevate Property Group managing director Steve Dodd said: “We have built a very strong partnership with Bode Contracting. They have just finished The Priory House Development for us in Birmingham and are currently working on the second phase of our Trent Bridge Quays development in Nottingham.

Elevate Property Group managing director Steve Dodd and Bode Contracting managing director Dan Bodell

“The company has always impressed us with the quality of their build and ability to meet deadlines, especially with the well documented supply chain disruption we’ve seen in construction in recent years.”

Bode Contracting managing director Dan Bodell said: “This is our fourth appointment by Elevate Property Group in the last two years and underlines the strength of the relationship and the fact we share the same passion and values of high-quality construction, regeneration and best practice.

“The Silk Yard is a very ambitious project and will unlock a vital site that will support Derby’s desire to regenerate this area and attract new people and businesses into the city.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk