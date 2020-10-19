BoKlok exchanges on fourth development site

BoKlok style

The site, somewhere in North Somerset, follows three previously announced development sites in Bristol, Peacehaven and Worthing, all since BoKlok’s launch in the UK in 2019.

The joint venture of the construction company and the furniture retailer hope to assemble 60 of their factory-built homes, subject to planning permission. Most of the homes will be for market sale, but a few will be sold to local authorities and housing associations.

Graeme Culliton, BoKlok UK country manager and managing director, who moved across from Skanska in February 2019, said: “We’re pleased to have exchanged contracts on a six-acre site in North Somerset. This strengthens our presence in the western region and will make it possible for more people with average incomes to realise their dream of owning a home of their own. Our team is now preparing a planning application, ready to submit in early 2021.”

The first developments are expected to complete in 2021.

