Border Steelwork Structures in administration

Border Steelwork Structures constructed the rapid gravity filter building at Williamsgate water treatment works (photo from 2019)

Michelle Elliot and Simon Carvill-Biggs, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of Border Steelwork Structures Limited.

All 43 staff have been made redundant with immediate effect.

Founded in 1978 and with its registered office in Annan, Dumfriesshire, Border Steelwork Structures (BSS) has a turnover of £9m. The company’s design, detailing and administrative offices are on Kingstown Road in Carlisle with fabrication undertaken on Queensberry Street in Annan.

The company has undertaken numerous construction projects providing the design, detailing, fabrication and installation of structural steelwork, roofing, cladding and rainwater systems for a range of public and private sector clients. Projects include Leeds Valley Park for Caddick Developments, GSK’s M2 Facility in Ware, the Sands Leisure Centre in Carlisle, Williamsgate water treatment works near Remain, a training facility for the Civil Nuclear Constabulary at Sellafield and Grange Academy in Kilmarnock.

The administrators attributed the company’s failure to cash flow problems stemming from a downturn in orders and rising operational costs. The business has ceased trading and the administrators are marketing the business and assets for sale. Interested parties are being asked to contact the Glasgow office of FRP Advisory.

Joint administrator Michelle Elliot said: “Border Steelwork Structures is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of steel framed buildings for a wide range of sectors and industries. Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a dramatic downturn in contracts and income and despite the best efforts of the directors to effect a turnaround, administration was the only option.

“We will now focus on providing every possible support to the staff for claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing support agencies and would ask interested parties to contact us promptly.”

