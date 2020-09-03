Boskalis wins its first floating wind contract

The contract for Cobra Wind International will be Boskalis’ first floating wind farm project.

The turbines with a capacity of 9.525MW each will be anchored at a depth of sixty to eighty metres. Heavy anchor handling tug (AHT) Boka Falcon will start work this month installing the anchors and chains on the seabed. In the meantime, the floating foundations will be transported from Ferrol in Spain to Rotterdam, where Boskalis will deploy its vessel Fjord as a semi-submersible barge.

In Rotterdam, the wind turbines will be mounted on the foundations, after which they will then be towed to the site in Scotland.

In addition to the Boka Falcon and Fjord, three other Boskalis AHTs will be deployed on the project.

