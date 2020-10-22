Bounceback prompts BPH to invests in fleet

The new Hitachi ZX300 excavator

BPH has taken delivery of several 1.5-tonne Kubota KX015-4 mini excavators, 3-tonne Kubota KX027-4 mini excavators, JCB 120 Rollers, 6-tonne Mecalac Swivel Skip dumpers, a Komatsu D65PXi dozer, and the new 30-tonne Hitachi ZX300-7 excavator.

The fleet expansion comes on the back of an upturn in business since the depths of the Covid crisis earlier this year.

The decision to invest in Kubota mini excavators was based on the aim of widening the client base to cover the home improvement market as well as the traditional civil engineering users.

Director Simon Bastable said: “We’ve received more enquiries from small to medium-sized groundworks companies and independent traders that have been able to continue working despite Covid restrictions and are busier than ever with smaller residential projects in gardens and driveways. However, we’re now starting to notice a return to business as usual with larger contractors and developers needing equipment for bulk earthwork.”

BPH Plant is one of the first hire companies in the UK to have the new Hitachi ZX300-7 in its fleet. The Komatsu dozer is also a new model, with intelligent machine control for automated operation.

