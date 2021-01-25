Bouygues prepares to start fourth Tower Hamlets housing project

CGI of the development (Image credit: Bell Phillips Architects & Forbes Massie)

Locksley D is an £8.4m contract to build an eight-storey block of 17 flats for affordable housing. The site is a previously unused patch of land, known locally as the Limehouse Triangle.

Construction work on site is expected to begin in March 2021, with completion anticipated for November 2022.

Locksley D is the fourth new-build affordable housing development that Bouygues UK is building for Tower Hamlets, with the previous three sites, Locksley A, Jubilee Street and Baroness Road, completed and occupied, totalling 94 units. Bouygues UK is also converting the former Royal London Hospital site in Whitechapel into the council’s new town hall.

Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK, said: “Having recently completed three affordable housing projects for the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, we are excited to build on this track record of delivering new, high-quality homes for local residents through Locksley D. We’re proud of our commitment to Tower Hamlets, which has been reflected in the local employment and apprenticeship opportunities we have created through our construction programmes, and we look forward to delivering further on the borough’s commitment to build more housing.”

