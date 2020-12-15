Bouygues starts work on 16km rail viaduct

Taisei Corporation and the DM Consunji awarded the work, which forms the first phase of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR). VSL’s contract covers the precasting and erection of the 4,810 bridge segments and is worth over €100m.

The North-South Commuter Railway, a new 148km-long transit line, will link New Clark City in Tarlac province to Calamba City in Laguna province.

VSL will carry out the precasting and erection of 4,810 precast segments in a dedicated precast yard of more than eight hectares. In total 23 segment cells will be required to keep pace with the needs of the precasting cycles.

The viaduct deck will be constructed span by span using four launching girders at the same time, which will significantly reduce the overall construction programme.

Work on site, which will involve more than 500 people at peak periods, will last for 30 months.

