Bouygues to expand Evelina children’s hospital

The project involves the construction of a generic shell and core building that enables flexible fit-out for healthcare with, potentially, research and teaching facilities alongside. Adaptability to enable change over time has been a key driver.

The Triangle development will provide increased capacity for the existing Evelina London Children's Hospital (ELCH) on Lambeth Palace Road.

The development plans include a new children’s day surgery centre next to the existing children’s hospital, which will open in 2022, as well as an extension to the existing children’s hospital.

The day surgery centre will be constructed by Morgan Sindall.

Linkcity designed the extension project with architect Hawkins Brown, engineers Aecom and Ramboll, and planning consultant Montagu Evans. The trust was advised on design by architect NBBJ, engineer Mott MacDonald and planning consultant GL Hearn.

Linkcity managing director Nicolas Guérin said: “Linkcity is delighted to be working with the trust to bring forward this iconic and innovative development to the St Thomas’ campus. The trust’s adaptable estate and procurement strategies are game-changers in the way the industry provides healthcare real estate and we are proud to be a part of this forward-looking partnership. The Triangle project will continue to cement the trust’s reputation as a global leader in children’s healthcare, as well as improve the health and wellbeing of families in Lambeth and beyond.”

