Brand and Caunton step up for Align

Align JV is building the Colne Valley viaduct and Chiltern tunnels

Charles Brand will be working for the Align JV, the HS2 main works civils contractor responsible for the delivery of the Central 1 portion of HS2 that includes a viaduct over the Colne Valley. Align JV comprises Bouygues, McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick.

Charles Brand has been contracted to deliver highways works near Denham, required to support the construction of the viaduct.

Charles Brand managing director Niall McGill said: “HS2 is an iconic civil engineering project to be involved with and we’re thrilled to have secured this element of the works for the Align JV.”

Under a separate works package, specialist steel fabricator Caunton Engineering from Moregreen (Nottinghamshire) has delivered 2,400 tonnes of structural steel to Align JV for a pre-cast factory at the southern portal of the Chiltern tunnels.

The pre-cast factory take shape at the southern tunnel portals

The 10-mile Chiltern tunnels are a major component of Align JV’s HS2 section, along with the Colne Valley viaduct. The tunnel pre-cast factory will be where the 112,000 concrete tunnel lining segments are formed. A second precast plant will be used to cast sections for the viaduct.

Align project director Daniel Altier said: “Caunton Engineering is delivering the steel for all the structural buildings at our south portal site, 15 in total. This includes two tunnel pre-cast factories, the tunnel workshop and warehouse, and the viaduct precast factory. In selecting Caunton we opted for a company that can deliver a high quality product and value for money. The selection of key suppliers such as Caunton is essential in order that we can deliver the project on time and on budget.”

