BRE to help with Hong Kong’s BIM roll-out

The project, which was won in a joint bid with Advanced Construction Information Development (ACID), will create a national Hong Kong annex to the international BIM standard, ISO 19650.

BIM standards for Hong Kong were first introduced by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) in 2015 and the publication of ISO 19650 in 2018 required a national annex to be introduced. CIC, as a communication channel between the government of Hong Kong and the industry, aims to be a centre of excellence for BIM and promote wider BIM application.

Stuart Byford, head of BIM at BRE, said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this exciting project which will have a meaningful impact on sustainable development in the region. We are looking forward to working with ACID to write the enhancement of the BIM standards for the CIC in Hong Kong that will become the ISO 19650-2 national annex.

“The national annex will be adopted by clients, architects, engineers, surveyors, contractors and other professionals within the construction industry in the region, paving the way for government initiatives, building upon and supporting BIM adoption and so enabling alignment with the ISO 19650 approach of information management.”

ACID managing director David Fung said: “BIM mandating in Hong Kong gives a huge momentum to all stakeholders in adopting BIM in local construction industry. CIC’s BIM Standard (General) in 2015 found its need to align itself with latest BIM ISO standards for an international integration, and at the same time develops into a local annex.

“Being the first ISO19650-1 and ISO19650-2 certified company in Hong Kong (probably in Asia too) since 2019, ACID is delighted to work with BRE BIM experts to enhance the standard into a new height with an international perspective and bring in new ideas to strengthen the BIM quality. With engagement of most stakeholders and practitioners in the field, the work represents a collective agreement on efficient BIM implementation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk