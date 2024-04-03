Breedon adds a third highways contractor

Phoenix Surfacing turned over £23m last year

Breedon said that the acquisition of Kettering-based Phoenix Surfacing supports the expansion of its Surfacing Solutions business, following the acquisitions of Lincoln’s Minster Surfacing in 2023, and Nottingham's Thomas Bow Ltd in 2022.

Founded in 1991, Phoenix has grown into one of the Midlands’ leading independent surfacing contractors and merchanting businesses, turning over £23m in the year to March 2023 and making a pre-tax profit of £2.0m.

James Haluch, managing director of Surfacing Solutions at Breedon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Phoenix to the Breedon team as we continue to focus on expanding our Surfacing Solutions business’ geographic footprint and offer for our clients.

“Phoenix Surfacing has built up a huge amount of experience over the course of its history and has an outstanding delivery team; the combination of our businesses will significantly enhance our offer in the Midlands, while also strengthening our regional surfacing, airfields and recycled asphalt capabilities across the Breedon group.”

Phoenix Surfacing managing director Alistair Lauder said: “This is a significant milestone in our company’s history and we are excited about the opportunities the transaction will bring to our customers and colleagues. We look forward to leveraging the strengths of Phoenix and Breedon together, to enhance our overall capabilities and provide an excellent service for our customers.

“Since we founded Phoenix Surfacing in 1991, we have always focused on delivering the best customer service, supporting our people and growing our business, and Breedon is the perfect partner for us as we continue to deliver on these goals.”

