Breedon buys Durham concrete business

Micromix (Northern), which trades as Express Minimix, operates a fleet of 25 mixer trucks, specialising in delivering small loads of ready-mixed concrete and screeds, up to 4m3, to commercial and domestic customers across the north of England and parts of Scotland.

Breedon said that the acquisition complements its existing mini mix businesses, which currently operate throughout the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of Southern England. It will draw material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the group's reach across the north of the UK.

“Express Minimix is a great bolt-on acquisition for Breedon, it further strengthens our position in a key market for us and extends ourmarket leading product and service offering for both new and existing customers,” said Mike Pearce, managing director GB materials.

