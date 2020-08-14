Breheny looks to Kubota in fleet revamp

Breheny Civil Engineering joint managing directors Andrew Fleming (left) and Simon Burnside (right) with Hosplant Sales co-owner Gary Mold (centre)

In anticipation of industry revival, Ipswich-based Breheny has reappraised its inventory and ordered a mix of 3-tonne, 5-tonne and 8-tonne excavators from its local Kubota dealer.

Joint managing director Andrew Fleming said: “Despite the challenging economic backdrop, as a business that sits at the heart of the construction industry supply chain, we believe we are in an ideal position to support the UK’s economic revival. That’s why we have made this significant investment in our plant fleet, ensuring we have the most efficient and hard working machinery solutions to deliver successful infrastructure projects.”

Although Hosplant has supported Breheny for many years with parts and servicing, this is the first ever new machinery deal between the two companies.

Andrew Fleming continued: “Over the years, we’ve accumulated a number of ageing assets that were not efficient to service and maintain. In the last 12 months, we have undertaken an extensive review of our fleet, resulting in the company introducing a new strategy focused on the total cost of machinery ownership.

“As part of this, we have completely overhauled our fleet, consolidated plant, sold off ageing machines and rationalised our asset base. This has enabled us to concentrate on the higher value items that are used every day on-site, resulting in significant investment in new machinery solutions that are critical on the majority of projects, like excavators, rollers and dumpers.

“Extensive tests and trials were done by our operators on-site with a number of manufacturers to ensure the machines we were investing in were fit for purpose. The feedback we got on the Kubota’s was excellent.”

Hosplant director Gary Mold said that Kubota’s five-year warranty and 5,000 hour service package was a major factor in Breheny’s decision making process – “giving the company complete peace of mind that its fleet would be supported by a nationwide network for servicing and repairs,” he said.

