Bridgend and Cardiff to get district heating schemes

Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, the delivery partner for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy led Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP), has approved funds for heat networks schemes in Bridgend and Cardiff.

Bridgend County Council has received a £1.2m commercialisation and construction grant for a heat network which will deliver heat to a number of public sector buildings in the town centre. The heat network has been designed to enable future expansion to additional properties in the local area, including businesses and homes.

Cardiff Council has a £6.6m construction grant for the Cardiff Heat Network which will use heat from the local Trident Park waste incinerator. Cardiff City is also getting an interest-free loan of £8.6m to support the project.

Heat networks (also known as called district heating) use a distribution system of pipes to take heat from a centralised source and deliver it to a number of different buildings. They provide the opportunity to bring low carbon heating to high density areas.

Energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “These projects in Wales will help ensure that low-carbon sources of heating are available across the UK. Projects in Bridgend and Cardiff will help connect as many homes and businesses as possible to low-carbon affordable heating - by cutting bills and emissions we can achieve our net zero target in a way that works for residents across the UK.”

The secretary of state for Wales, Simon Harts, added: “Heat networks form an important part of the UK government’s plan to reduce carbon emissions and cut heating bills for consumers. This £8m investment will help heat hundreds of homes and buildings using cheaper, greener energy across Bridgend and Cardiff.”

