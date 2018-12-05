Brit gets third term in Eurocode chair

Steve Denton

CEN/TC 250 is working to deliver a completely revised suite of design standards under the largest standardisation grant ever issued by the European Commission. This suite of standards, known as Eurocodes, is used by more than half a million engineers in Europe alone, as well as in many other countries around the world.

Steve Denton has already led the committee for six years and now has another three-year term as chair, until July 2022, during which time the first standards in the new suite of Eurocodes are expected to be published.

“I am honoured to be re-elected into one of the most influential standardisation roles in the construction sector worldwide,” he said. “It is an important and exciting time. Thousands of expert engineers across Europe, including many from UK, are working collaboratively to develop the second generation of the Eurocodes, with a central focus on streamlining their ease of use and ensuring they remain the most up to date and comprehensive suite of standards in the world”.

The secretariat of CEN/TC 250 is held by the British Standards Institution (BSI). Prof Denton’s comes as the General Assemblies of the European Standards Organizations CEN and CENELEC have approved a plan that secures BSI’s full membership post-Brexit.

BSI director of standards Scott Steedman said: “Steve's contribution and commitment to work on the Eurocodes has been exemplary. His reappointment as chairman of CEN/TC 250 for a third term is an outstanding personal achievement and demonstrates the support and respect he has built with the 34 CEN national members.”