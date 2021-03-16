Brokk introduces its biggest demolition robot

The Brokk 900

The Brokk 900 is described as an all-new successor to the Brokk 800, with 25% more power for the toughest hard rock underground work, says the Swedish manufacturer.

Brokk says that this makes it "the world's biggest demolition robot".

It comes in two models: the standard Brokk 900 with a breaker; and Brokk 900 Rotoboom with a rotating boom system.

The standard Brokk 900 comes with the option of two different hydraulic breakers, both of which are more powerful than the breaker on the predecessor Brokk 800.

BHB 1500: a 1500 kg breaker for really hard rock

BHB 1300: a slightly lighter breaker with higher blow frequency for heavy concrete demolition.

The Brokk 900 Rotoboom is designed for flexibility in applications where access and precision are more important than power. It has a 360-degree continuous boom rotation, it is heat protected for working in metal plants, and it comes with Brokk’s heat-shielded hydraulic breaker.

Both Brokk 900 models come with the option of electric or diesel (EU Stage V) powertrain.

Deliveries are expected to start in the summer.

“All in all, the new Brokk 900 represents what we are known for. More power in a compact and smart package. And that stays true even for our biggest demolition robot,” said Brokk chief executive Martin Krupicka.

The standard Brokk 900 with breaker

The Brokk 900 Rotoboom

