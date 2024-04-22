Bromsgrove picks Kier for town centre plans

Plans for Bromsgrove's former Market Hall site

Bromsgrove District Council secured £14.5m of Levelling Up funding in October 2021 to convert its old market hall into a new commercial and cultural centre.

The plans include an open-plan pavilion, for hosting exhibitions, markets and community events, along with a separate commercial building with office space, a restaurant on the ground floor and a roof top food and drink outlet.

Designed by On Creative Environments and project managed by Arcadis, the project is designed to encourage visitors to the town centre, day and night.

Planning permission has now been granted and Kier Construction has been chosen to develop the design and undertake the works.

Arcadis project manager, Phil Tranter, said it was “an exciting development, which will act as a catalyst to revitalise the High Street by increasing footfall in the form of people working, socialising or undertaking other leisure activities”.

