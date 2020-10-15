Bruntwood branches out

A Bruntwood fit-out project

CubicWorks, the new division, is pitching for fit-out, refurbishment, design & build, and mechanical & engineering services work.

It has already been appointed by developer Bywater Properties to refurbish its £2m Northstar office scheme in Manchester’s Northern Quarter and will also become a supplier to sister companies Bruntwood Works and Bruntwood SciTech.

More than 50 employees from Bruntwood’s project contracting team have transferred into CubicWorks.

The new business is led by directors Shan Khambata, Mark Spavin and Mark Wright.

Bruntwood chief executive Chris Oglesby has high hopes. “We’re excited about the potential of CubicWorks to shake-up the provision of contracting services right across the UK,” he said.

Alongside CubicWorks, Bruntwood has launched two other new ventures, Unify and Unify Energy.

Unify offers facilities management services, encompassing mechanical & electrical repairs and maintenance, energy and cleaning. It has already secured 30 contracts and an £8m order book. Bruntwood chief operating officer Richard Burgess is chief executive of Unify.

Unify Energy is Bruntwood’s offer of energy as a managed service. It will offer an alternative model to the single meter system typical to multi-tenanted buildings where landlords and agents have to split energy bills with occupiers based on square footage. Instead Unify Energy, as a fully licensed supplier, can provide metered energy bills directly to each occupier giving customers and landlords a more accurate and compliant managed energy service. Sarah Martin, currently director of utilities at Bruntwood, becomes chief executive of Unify Energy

