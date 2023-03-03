Bucks strikes partnership deal with Hill

Pastoral vision of the new Tylers Green estate

The Hill Group will build 177 new homes across two schemes – in Bellfield Road, High Wycombe and Ashwells Field, Tylers Green.

Hill will redevelop a disused storage facility on Bellfield Road to build 68 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, to be available through affordable rent. Hill expects to finalise a reserved matters planning application for the scheme in the next month or so spring.

In Tylers Green (a suburb of High Wycombe), plans for Ashwells Field show more than 100 houses – a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes set around landscaped gardens and open communal space, including a children’s play area. These homes will include some for private sale, and a mix of affordable tenures. Detailed designs are set to go to planning in the summer.

Both sites feature designs by architect Pollard Thomas Edwards and landscape architect The Environment Partnership.

The Bellfield Road development will employ offsite methods of construction, including steel frame and bathroom pod fabrication, through Hill's partner Fusion Steel Framing, to streamline the construction process.

