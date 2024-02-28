Builders dominate list of tax dodgers

Tax intermediary Rift crunched the numbers on tax defaulters listed by government and found that of the 601 cases, 236 were in the trades.

The hospitality and food industry was the only other sector to come close, with 138 penalties issued, accounting for 23% of the total. The retail sector ranked third, accounting for just 5% of total cases.

Rift managing director Bradley Post said: “Having worked predominantly within the building and construction trades for almost 25 years, we know that the vast majority are honest, hard-working people who strive to ensure their tax affairs are all in order. However, the sector still accounts for the largest proportion and, therefore, the largest total of penalties issued for tax defaulting.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk