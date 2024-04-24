Building services contractor adds to board

Managing director Jon Crosby

Jon Crosby has been appointed managing director of Trail Group and James Haigh has been promoted to the board as group strategy director.

Jon Crosby joined Kent-based Trail Group in 2023 as commercial director and will now lead the overall strategic development of the business and take responsibility for financial reporting. He is also reviewing operational processes, service standards and risk management profiling.

He has previously worked with several leading main contractors, including Kier, Mansell and ISG. During his career, he has worked on both traditional and offsite construction projects in education and housing.

Chief executive Warren Wright said: “Jon has brought valuable tier one contractor experience to the Trail business which is helping to support our plans for sustainable growth and our ongoing commercial performance.”

James Haigh joins the board as group strategy director two years after joining Trail as business change manager. He has worked in project and programme management for the past 20 years and is now be responsible for the strategic integration of all Trail Group’s companies and subsidiaries. He will also continue to manage internal functions including IT, fleet management and facilities management.

Trail Group’s services include fire protection, electrical and building refurbishments and upgrades in the healthcare, housing, education and commercial sectors, with a focus on building safety and compliance.

