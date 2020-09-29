Bullivant lays foundations for logistics park expansion

Bullivant is using two in-house purpose-built super-silenced hydraulic drop hammer rigs

Roger Bullivant is driving 1,500 precast concrete piles of 250mm diameter using a pair of hydraulic drop hammer rigs developed in house to be ‘super-silenced’.

That's 13 miles of driven piling.

The French-owned specialist, part of the Vinci empire, is working for main contractor Benniman to prepare the ground for two warehouse units of 30,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft.

A former steelworks site, there are issues with contaminated land. Working with Benniman, Bullivant’s piling solution prevents pollution pathways being created between the contaminated soils near the surface soils and groundwater beneath.

Bullivant area manager David Johnson said: “We are proud to be working alongside Benniman using our expertise and ability to think innovatively to provide a comprehensive ground engineered solution to help accelerate the construction works within the industry sector.

“Our team has an extensive skill set to provide our clients with the one-stop-shop solution, from planning through to design and production where we manufacture our products at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at our HQ in Derbyshire.”

