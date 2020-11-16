Business secretary says thank you to all construction workers

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, secretary of state for business, energy & industrial strategy

“Thank you to everyone operating in the UK construction sector,” he writes. “You are making a hugely valued and critical contribution to our country.”

He says: “During this difficult autumn, I want to pay tribute to you and express my admiration for all the work you are doing. Whether working on large or small construction sites, in peoples’ homes across the country, in builders’ merchants, designing and project managing schemes or producing construction and mineral products, you are making an invaluable contribution in supporting the economy.

“Since the outset of the pandemic in March, you have performed a vital role. In the past six months we have seen the industry build the Nightingale Hospitals, accelerate the delivery of infrastructure projects, support vital public services and help the country adapt buildings to become Covid-secure. Whilst doing this, the industry has itself had to innovate and adapt, changing the way it operates on sites, finding more efficient ways of delivering projects, and collaborating effectively throughout the supply chain.”

