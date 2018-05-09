Construction Skills Construction Skills
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu May 10 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » BW wins ballet centre fit-out » published 9 May 2018

BW wins ballet centre fit-out

BW has been appointed to manage the fit-out of English National Ballet and English National Ballet School’s new joint home in Canning Town, East London.

English National Ballet and English National Ballet School’s new joint home in Canning Town Above: English National Ballet and English National Ballet School’s new joint home in Canning Town

The 93,000 sq ft development will be located at London City Island, being developed by Ecoworld Ballymore.

The new building will create a centre that combines training, rehabilitation, and teaching facilities, seven stage-sized rehearsal studios and production space for both the ballet company and the school.

The design by Glenn Howells Architects has open spaces and “features to create a transparent, open, welcoming environment, sharing the creative process with the public, inside and outside the building”.

Joining BW and Glenn Howell Architects on the project are Hydrock as building services engineer and Pulse Associates as project manager and quantity surveyor.

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).

More News Channels