published 9 May 2018

BW wins ballet centre fit-out
BW wins ballet centre fit-out
BW has been appointed to manage the fit-out of English National Ballet and English National Ballet School’s new joint home in Canning Town, East London.
The 93,000 sq ft development will be located at London City Island, being developed by Ecoworld Ballymore.
The new building will create a centre that combines training, rehabilitation, and teaching facilities, seven stage-sized rehearsal studios and production space for both the ballet company and the school.
The design by Glenn Howells Architects has open spaces and “features to create a transparent, open, welcoming environment, sharing the creative process with the public, inside and outside the building”.
Joining BW and Glenn Howell Architects on the project are Hydrock as building services engineer and Pulse Associates as project manager and quantity surveyor.
This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).